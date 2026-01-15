Review clears Powys school over creationism and Christianity claims

An independent fact-finding exercise has confirmed that Llanidloes High School, led by Headteacher Daniel Owen, is operating fully within the relevant legislation and Welsh Government guidance.

The review was jointly commissioned by Powys County Council and the Governing Body of the Llanidloes Schools’ Federation.

The review was initiated following reports that the school was teaching creationism and promoting Christianity to the exclusion of other religions and non-religious beliefs.

After a thorough examination, the exercise found no evidence to support these concerns.

The report concluded that creationism has not been taught in science lessons, there is no evidence of evangelisation or inappropriate promotion of Christianity and the school’s collective worship arrangements and delivery of the Religion, Values and Ethics (RVE) curriculum comply with Welsh Government requirements.

While the review highlighted some areas of practice for further review by the school, no further action by the council is necessary.

Dr Richard Jones, Director of Education at Powys County Council, and Clare Bound, Chair of the Llanidloes Schools’ Federation, said: “We welcome the findings of the independent review, which provide assurance that Llanidloes High School is meeting its legal and educational obligations.

“We recognise that this has been a challenging period for the school community and thank staff for their professionalism throughout. Our focus now is on the future, working together to ensure the best possible outcomes for learners.”

Daniel Owen, Headteacher of Llanidloes High School, added: “We are pleased that the review confirms our compliance with all relevant guidance. Llanidloes High School offers a broad and balanced curriculum and a strong pastoral environment where pupils feel safe and supported.

“We will continue to educate children about Wales’ rich Christian and cultural heritage alongside a wide range of beliefs and values, as part of our commitment to inclusivity and respect.”