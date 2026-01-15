'A wonderful opportunity to celebrate Shropshire': County's towns urged to express interest in being UK Town of Culture 2028

The authority has has written to all town councils in its area to encourage them to express an interest in becoming the UK Town of Culture 2028.

Earlier this week the Government launched the UK Town of Culture 2028 programme, and towns across the country are invited to submit an expression of interest by March 31.

In a letter to town clerks, Rob Wilson, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for economic growth, invites them to indicate if they plan to apply, and why.

Church Stretton.

He said: “This is a fantastic chance to showcase the cultural vibrancy of your town. Importantly, if any town in Shropshire is successful, the benefits will extend across the whole county—boosting tourism, investment, and community pride.”

All bids must come from a local partnership, which includes local councils.

Shropshire Council said it does not have the capacity to be involved with bids for every town but – if more one than one town indicates an intention to bid – the council will support the bid that it thinks has the greatest chance of success.

Councillor Wilson added: “This is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate Shropshire’s rich culture and heritage. We look forward to hearing from town councils in our area and working together to make the most of this chance.

“If more than one town indicates an intention to bid, a small panel chaired by Cllr Heather Kidd, Leader of Shropshire Council, will consider which has the greatest chance of success and the greatest benefit for our beautiful county.”

Town clerks are asked to let Shropshire Council know by Friday, January 30, if their town is considering a bid.