Shropshire providing the UK's first town of culture is surely a formality - here's why

The announcement of a competition for the UK's first ever town of culture opens up opportunity for towns to step into the spotlight, to shout about what makes them special, and secure deserved attention amidst the never-ending competing demands of modern life.

For those lucky enough already be in Shropshire, we know what makes our towns so valuable, the communities, the businesses, the architecture, the landscape, the history, they are all part of what makes them worth celebrating.

Given Shropshire's historic contribution to the world the idea of a 'UK Town of Culture' almost short-changes their importance in shaping modern civilisation.

Be it Darwin's foundational thinking on the very origin of the human race, Much Wenlock's role as the birthplace of the world's largest multi-sport event - The modern Olympic games, or Ironbridge's fundamental place as the origin of the Industrial Revolution which created the very world we all live in today, without these towns the world we all share would be very much poorer.

The government is planning to shortlist three towns - small, medium and large, before choosing an overall winner.

There's no reason for Shropshire not to take up all three slots on the shortlist, who could deny Shrewsbury's place as the large town on the list - continually named one of the top towns to visit in the country, celebrated by those who live and work there, as well as the huge numbers of tourists visiting, then returning again and again.

Shrewsbury's picturesque Quarry in the shadow of St Chad's.

While many will question the value of modern social media influencers only this weekend a man who beams his thoughts to 3.3m people every day gave a glowing review of Shropshire's county town.

Kalani Ghost Hunter's TikTok review explained "one day is just not enough" for a visit, saying he was "blown away" by the "incredible" town.

Be it the historic buildings, beautiful river and parks, the intoxicating ambience continues to drag visitors in - with its burgeoning reputation as 'foodie' town, only surpassed by its recognition for providing the unrivalled opportunity to enjoy a wealth of independent traders, away from the cookie-cutter national chains that leave many places feeling... just the same.

Who in their right mind could argue that Ironbridge is not deserving of being shortlisted as the small town.