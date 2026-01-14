Watch: Firefighters tackle major blaze at West Midlands factory unit with plumes of smoke seen for miles

Firefighters were called to a unit at Sunbeam Street near the junction of Upper Villiers Street at around 7.30am today (Wednesday).

Crews are battling the blaze at a unit at the junction of Sunbeam Street and Upper Villiers Street

The fire in Wolverhampton

Nearby residents have also reported hearing explosions.

West Midlands Fire Service have confirmed the fire broke out at a unit in Sunbeam Street.

Onlookers were at the scene along with ten fire crews

Ten crews are tackling the blaze in Wolverhampton

A spokesperson said: "Shortly after 7.30am on Wednesday we responded to Sunbeam Street, near the junction Upper Villiers Street in Blakenhall, Wolverhampton.

Residents reported seeing smoke at around 7.30am

"We currently have eight fire engines, a 4×4 brigade response vehicle and a hydraulic aerial platform in attendance.

"Firefighters from Bilston, Fallings Park, Tipton, Willenhall, Haden Cross, Wednesbury, Dudley and Walsall are at the scene. The first crew arrived at the incident within three minutes of being mobilised.

"This is a fire in a factory building. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are currently tackling the fire."

Karl Geraghty, who lives nearby said: "There is thick black smoke and flames and I can hear explosions."

Catherine Pickett, of Penn, who was driving to work, said: "You can smell the fire in the air.

"There are flames and thick smoke and I can just hear sirens coming from every direction."