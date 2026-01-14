RoadPeace, which has helped families who have lost loved ones in road crashes, announced this week that it would be closing after more than 30 years.

The charity has provided invaluable support across the country - and specifically to a number of families affected by tragedies in Shropshire.

They include the family of 19-year-old Charlotte Hope, from Shawbury, who died when her car was hit by a dangerous driver who lost control while overtaking at 80mph on the A53 at Upper Astley, between Shawbury and Shrewsbury, on April 9, 2022.

Charlotte's mother Helen also suffered serious long-term injuries as a result of the crash.

The charity has also supported Sue and Dave Evans, from Perton, whose son Simon was one of three teenagers killed in a horrifying crash on Offoxey Road near Shifnal on March 14 last year.

Roadpeace has also been part of the campaign for 'graduated driving licences' - a measure which would bring restrictions to new drivers in an attempt to limit the disproportionate number of fatalities and serious injuries involving those who have just passed their test.

Charlotte's father Wing Commander Neil Hope said the charity had provided huge support to his family, and also played a key role in campaigning for tougher sentences for those whose reckless driving kills or injures others.

He said: "This is incredibly sad news. RoadPeace were absolutely fantastic with Helen and I following the loss of Charlotte.

Charlotte Hope

"They helped us get through the first months and continued to provide help to Helen until this day.

"It is so sad that amazing charities like RoadPeace can no longer afford to continue.

"Their work ensured the ridiculously low sentences to scumbags who kill using a car, through speed, alcohol and drugs were increased."

Charlotte's parents, Wing Commander Neil Hope and Helen Hope. Photo: Steve Leath

He added: "Thank you RoadPeace. We owe you so much. Your demise will mean so many of these low-lifes get away with it whilst the many 'victims' of loss will not get your amazing help. I am gutted."

Sue and Dave Evans said the collapse of the charity would leave a major hole in the support available to families facing the horrifying grief of losing a loved one through a road tragedy.

Sue said: "We were shocked to hear that RoadPeace had been placed into liquidation. The work that the volunteers and staff did is second to none in supporting their families. We feel so sorry for the team who have worked tirelessly, building up contacts and supporting families and now without notice find themselves redundant. A massive hole has been left regarding support on offer."

The couple spoke of the comfort and support provided by RoadPeace in the wake of Simon's death.

Simon with his parents Dave and Sue Evans

Sue said: "After Simon’s inquest we contacted RoadPeace, and from that moment we were put in contact with support groups (ours being West Midlands, West Mercia), where we met on Zoom and in person.

"The love and support shown to us touched us, everyone had lost a loved one and were doing what they could to get by. Now, there is nothing in the West Midlands/West Mercia area to offer this support."

She added: "It’s a sad time, there will be little support to offer any future families going forward to navigate the painful and traumatic loss of losing a loved one to a road death."

Sue and Dave also highlighted the charity's vital role in campaigning for improvements in road safety - giving a voice to victims with real-life experience of the impact.

Sue said: "The recent release of the Road Safety Strategy by the Government falls extremely short in offering any real protection. Organisations like this are vital - they are the bridge between the families and authorities, so without them we feel isolated. The families on one side – authorities on the other."

RoadPeace announced its closure with a statement saying that it was running out of money to operate.

It said: "It is with a very heavy heart that we are writing to let you know that, effective from 9th January 2026, RoadPeace will sadly have to stop its crucial work for road crash victims and close permanently.

"This decision has been an extremely difficult one, taken with deep personal sorrow by the trustees.

"The main reason for the closure is that not all of the income streams forecast and actively pursued by the charity materialised as anticipated.

"As a result, the charity experienced a significant shortfall in expected revenue, which was essential to the continued operation of RoadPeace as a viable organisation.

"This financial pressure was further exacerbated by rising costs, which increased the overall funding required to sustain the charity’s activities.

"It is no comfort that RoadPeace is part of a rapidly increasing wave of charity closures driven by financial pressure but does provide some wider sector context.

"The trustees considered all options and sought independent professional advice from Moore Kingston Smith (MKS). The advice was that the charity was insolvent with no ability to continue operations."

RoadPeace has closed in the face of 'a significant shortfall in expected revenue'

The charity was set up in 1992 by Brigitte Chaudhry after her son Mansoor was killed by a van driver.

It has made efforts to support families after her own harrowing experiences following the loss of her son.

The RoadPeace statement added: "Since founding RoadPeace in 1992 after the death her son Mansoor in 1990, Brigitte Chaudhry has dedicated her life to the cause of road crash victims.

"Her advocacy was not only for support for victims, but even more for justice and acknowledgement for them, and she carried out this work both nationally and internationally - through decades of close collaboration with the European Federation of Road Traffic Victims and through initiating the World Day of Remembrance and advocating for its adoption by the UN – achieved in 2005.

"Now the World Day is a global day, observed in most countries of the world, since road deaths and injuries are also suffered worldwide.

It added: "The RoadPeace helpline was UK's first ever helpline for road crash victims. It provided support and advice and put road victims in contact with others similarly affected – something which is extremely important to people who find themselves suddenly in this grievous situation.

"The support continued within local groups, more of which have evolved over the years, as well as campaigns, support with the legal process and information sharing in relation to road safety.

"By providing this personal and heartfelt support, RoadPeace has become and remains an integral part of many people’s lives throughout the years."

The trustees outlined their sadness at the closure, adding: "It’s hard to put into words the range of emotions that we feel. As we all have lived experiences, we know firsthand the colossal devastation caused by road crashes, and the ripple effect that continues long after, which is why RoadPeace will leave a huge gap in so many people’s lives.

"Most of all, there is a combination of sadness, hope and pride – sadness that RoadPeace won’t be there for future generations, hope that without RoadPeace other related charities will continue to provide support, and pride in the incredible achievements of the charity throughout its history and the incredible impact it has had on everyone who has taken part in our work in any way."

Ms Chaudhry added: "I am proud of all that RoadPeace has achieved during its 34 years. RoadPeace has put the issues of road death and injury onto the political agenda in such a powerful way that they can never again be removed.

"It will have also played a considerable part in gradually reducing the scale of road death and injury in the UK – from 4,568 in 1991 to 1,633 in 2024, which means that many thousands of lives were saved and hundreds of thousands of people were spared injury.

"It is particularly upsetting that RoadPeace will not be able to participate in and add to the positive energy around road safety generated by the Government’s new Road Safety Strategy.

"I encourage you all to engage with the various consultations that were announced in the Road Safety Strategy, especially the one dealing with the new Victims Code.

"But because RoadPeace is still very much needed, I am deeply unhappy today and in shock at what has occurred.

"RoadPeace is the family that none of us wanted to have but all of us rely on.

"That community and those connections will continue as RoadPeace’s living legacy. Please continue to support each other and share thoughts and ideas about the future."