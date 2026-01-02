Car destroyed by late night blaze in Telford
The fire service were called out to a blaze in Telford on Thursday night following reports of a car fire.
Published
Last updated
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they received the call reporting the blaze in Sommerfield Road, Telford around 11.30pm.
Sign up today to get all the latest news headlines from Shropshire and Mid Wales delivered straight to your inbox with the Shropshire Star’s free newsletter
A fire crew from Wellington was despatched to scene.
A spokesperson said a vehicle was "fully destroyed by fire".