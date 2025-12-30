Lucky residents on two Shropshire streets scoop £1,000 each in People's Postcode Lottery

Two Shropshire postcodes have been selected as winners in the People's Postcode Lottery in the last week alone.

On Boxing Day SY4 5DS, which covers part of High Street in Wem, was announced among the 20 daily UK £1,000-a-ticket prize draw winners.

TF2 6NZ, which covers part of Trench Road in Telford, was named among the winners of the £1,000 daily prize draw. Photo: Google

The following day, TF2 6NZ, which includes part of Trench Road in Telford, was named among the winning postcodes in the £1,000 daily prize draw.

Players pay £12.25 a month to enter the daily draw and be in with the chance of winning £1,000 per ticket.

Thirty per cent of the money from ticket sales goes directly to charities, with more than £700 million raised to date for thousands of good causes across Britain and internationally.