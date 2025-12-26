Shropshire trail makes The Telegraph's list of 11 Britain’s finest winter walks

Compiled by the Telegraph, the list features 11 trails ideal for a winter wander, and include beachfront walks along the dunes to panoramic views of foggy rolling hills.

Among the recommended routes highlighted by the national newspaper, is a South Shropshire trail that features hill forts and woodland.

Making the list at number four is Bury Ditches near Clun.

Bury Ditches Hillfort.

The route around Clun is around 6.5 miles (10.4km) and takes between three and four hours to complete.

The Telegraph describes the winter walk as the ideal location to appreciate “ancient earthworks”.

Get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox with the Shropshire Star’s free newsletter

“Dating from around 500 BC, with four rings of ramparts, it’s one of the country’s best-preserved Iron Age hill forts, and provides excellent views of the Shropshire Hills National Landscape – get your bearings at the topograph on the summit,” the Telegraph says.

“The return leg skirts another hill fort and the edge of Radnor Wood, a surviving clump of the vast royal hunting forest that once cloaked the Clun Valley.

“Back in Clun itself, visit the ruined castle and the White Horse, a proper village pub with cosy guestrooms, creaky floorboards, a roaring fire, home-cooked food and local ales, some brewed on site.”

The newspapers even recommends the local The White Horse Inn as an ideal place to stay with double rooms from £66.50, including breakfast.

The full the list of 11 winter walks highlighted in the Telegraph are: