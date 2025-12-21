Five 'underdogs' inside Shrewsbury Dogs Trust waiting for a 'fur-ever' home this Christmas

Inside the shelter, dozens of dogs wait patiently for the gift they’ve been dreaming of all year: a loving home.

With the holiday season often sparking a surge in adoptions, the dedicated staff and volunteers are hoping that this Christmas, more tails than ever will wag their way into families ready to give them a second chance.

Here the Shropshire Star takes a look at some of the pooches - dubbed 'underdogs' - who are looking for homes this festive season in the Shrewsbury kennels.

Tommy

Breed: German Shepherd Dog Cross

Age: 5–7 years

Sex: Male

Home requirements: Adult-only household, must be the only pet, no children; may potentially develop doggy friends

Tommy is a clever, energetic German Shepherd cross who loves adventure, tennis balls, and learning new tricks. He has a strong, cheeky personality and thrives in a patient, adult-only home where his owners can build a close, rewarding bond with him.

Harry