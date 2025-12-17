Legendary columnist Peter Rhodes writes his last words for the Star, after 40 years of keeping readers informed and entertained. Here are his reasons why

Peter, whose time with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star has taken him to (almost) the North Pole, the Falkland Islands, the last days of British Hong Kong and South Africa as apartheid started to crumble, celebrated his four decades with the paper in August this year.

The same month he agreed to take a test for prostate cancer, which revealed he actually had cancer in the kidney and blood clots in the lungs. He says doctors have told him his condition is terminal.

Peter retired from his 'day job' as the newspaper's chief feature writer in 2012, but continued to write his popular weekday column for both the Express & Star and Shropshire Star until October this year.

Today Peter has penned an open letter to his beloved Star readers. This is his message:

To begin at the beginning.

On August 15 this year during a routine blood pressure check, I agreed to have a PSA test for prostate cancer.

The doctors found nothing wrong with my prostate gland. However, what they did find was a cancer of the kidney and multiple blood clots in the lungs.

I was summoned to A&E and since then have been bed-ridden and my condition is terminal.

I wanted to thank all the thousands of readers who have read my columns over the years and hopefully enjoyed them.

So here I am, supported by the best team of medics and carers anyone could wish for, awaiting what Kipling called 'The Great Perhaps'.

As a member of the luckiest generation in human history, my aim now is to complete this year and I have every hope of celebrating Christmas.

With all best wishes for the festive season,

Peter Rhodes.

Peter began his career as a trainee reporter on the Leamington Spa Courier in 1969, then joined the Express & Star in response to an advert for a 'top writer'.

Undeterred by a warning that he would 'need subtitles' as folk in the Black Country spoke 'a different language', he describes it as the 'best of moves'.

"The Express & Star sent me around the world to see places I'd never dreamed of and to meet people I would never otherwise have encountered," he says.

Not that he joined the company without any misgivings.

"I was thrilled to be offered the job but secretly worried that the daily commute might kill me," he confessed.

"Writing for the E&S has been a huge privilege, taking me all around the world and introducing me to some readers and colleagues who were among the best people I've ever known.

"I was proud to get the job all those years ago, proud to represent the newspaper known as 'the Bible of the Black Country'. And especially proud, on assignments all over this wide and wicked world, to introduce myself: 'Peter Rhodes of the Express & Star'."

Editor Mark Drew, who has worked with Peter for more than 20 years, said: "I know everyone has greatly missed his columns and we have had many people asking after him. I have spoken to Peter and he is comfortable and in good spirits at home.



"He wanted to choose the right time to tell people about his illness and his letter to the readers is as erudite as always. Of all the people I have worked with over a career spanning more than 30 years, Peter is undoubtedly the best wordsmith and I have loved dealing with his daily columns. He has always had a special and very direct relationship with the reader, which is shown very clearly in his message today."