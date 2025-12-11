Search for missing Shropshire teenager George Smyth in Romanian mountains paused due to snow

Shropshire teenager George Smyth, aged 18, was reported missing while hiking near Brașov on the evening of Sunday, November 23.

According to their information, George left from Poiana Brașov, which is near Dracula's Castle, on Sunday morning, aiming to reach Bran.

An update on social media stated that a backpack with equipment had been found during the search and subsequently handed to police.

George Smyth

George was recorded as crossing the Diham-Tache Ionescu area and reaching the Tiganesti valley, where he reportedly contacted the 112 emergency line requesting assistance due to exhaustion and hypothermia.

Romanian mountain rescue service Salvamont Brașov said search operations had been conducted daily to find George, a member of Newport's rugby club and former pupil at Haberdashers' Adams.

However, reports say the search has been put on pause due to snowy weather conditions in the area.

Director and Coordinator of the search, Sebastian Marinescu said: "There is far too much snow, and the Țigănești Valley covers a very large area with numerous possible scenarios.

"Once the weather improves, the snow begins to melt, or we obtain new data that could help us locate the missing person, we will certainly resume the search.

Romanian mountain rescue service, Salvamont Brașov, have been search for the teenager for eight days

"We remain in close contact with the family and are taking all necessary measures.

"It is also important to mention that there is an avalanche risk which, although it has decreased slightly, still remains present."

Following his disappearance, George's mother, Jo Smyth, told Antena1 TV in Romania: "We are hoping and praying he's somehow survived this, against all odds, as the thought of life without him is unbearable."

She described him as "a very bright, loving and adventurous young man" and claims he did not tell anyone he was going hiking.

Anyone who saw him or who has any relevant information is asked to urgently contact Salvamont Brașov or to contact the nearest police station.