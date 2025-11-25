Boozed-up driver, 27, who was more than three times the limit in Newport town centre is banned from road and ordered to stay off drink
A boozed-up motorist who was more than three times the drink drive limit in a town centre has been banned from the road and ordered to stay off the drink.
Nyasha Makombe, aged 27, drove a Citroen DS3 in Stafford Street, Newport on November 1 this year.
A breath test found Makombe had 111 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit in England and Wales is 35mcg.