Shropshire firm recognised among the UK’s best boutique financial planning firms

Beaumont Wealth, which has offices in Shrewsbury, Oswestry and Chester, has been ranked sixth in the UK in the FT Adviser Top 50 Boutique Financial Advisers 2025, a national award celebrating financial advisory firms with 10 or fewer advisers who deliver exceptional outcomes for their clients.

The list is compiled based on MarketPro data from ISS Market Intelligence, a leading provider of data, analytics, and insight solutions to the global financial services industry.

Ranking considers a wide range of factors, including asset growth, client retention, chartered or accredited status, and years of service.

Mark Evans, managing director at Beaumont Wealth, collecting the award

Mark Evans, managing director at Beaumont Wealth, said: “We’re incredibly proud to be ranked 6th in the UK, but for us, this isn’t just about the award—it’s about what it represents.

"It shows that our clients can have real confidence in the advice and service they receive and that the trust they’ve placed in us over the past 25 years has been well-founded.

"We’ll continue to be here for them, helping to protect and grow their wealth for the future.”

Founded over two decades ago, Beaumont Wealth offers independent financial planning services, including estate planning, investment management, pension planning, and retirement strategies.

They work with individuals, families, and businesses across Shropshire, Cheshire and North Wales.