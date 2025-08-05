Ten footpaths in areas across Shropshire are being resurfaced in the coming weeks - here's where

Shropshire Council has announced that 10 stretches of public footpaths will be resurfaced, with work starting this week and lasting until mid-September.

Work is being carried out by Multevo on behalf of Shropshire Council’s outdoor partnerships team.

The council said it is concentrating on the footpaths that are "most in need of repair".

Footpaths that will be resurfaced include the Crews Park Jitty in Broseley. Work started on Monday (August 4) and is expected to be completed by Wednesday (August 6).

The Telephone Exchange footpath in Highley (pictured) will be resurfaced. Pic: Shropshire Council

Meanwhile, the Telephone Exchange in Highley will be resurfaced between August 7 and 11 while St Peter's View, also in Highley, will be resurfaced between August 12 and 14.

Pengrove in Shrewsbury is to be resurfaced between August 15 and 19, while in Bayston Hill, two sections of Yewtree Drive will be resurfaced between August 29 and September 1, and September 2 and September 3.

In Albrighton, Bowling Green Lane is to be resurfaced between August 20 and 22 while Beech Drive in Shifnal will be resurfaced between August 26 and 28.

Pengrove in Shrewsbury (pictured) is to be resurfaced. Pic: Shropshire Council

In Market Drayton, the Queen Street car park path will be resurfaced between September 4 and September 8, while Park Avenue in Oswestry will be resurfaced between September 9 and 10.

At each site, Shropshire Council said notices will be put in place approximately a week in advance to inform residents of the work.

The council added that only emergency access will be available to the work zones.

James Owen, cabinet member for housing and leisure at Shropshire Council, said: "Although Shropshire has very few tarmac public footpaths, our outdoor partnerships team must still maintain them to a safe standard, just like the many pavements that our highways team maintains. This list represents the highest priority tarmac footpaths that we currently have."