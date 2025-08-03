AFC Telford United targeted in potential car park fraud at SEAH Stadium with fake QR codes

AFC Telford United said they had received reports from fans that fake QR codes had been attached to parking notices at the town's SEAH Stadium in Wellington.

They believe the fraudsters were attempting to steal the parking fees paid by fans to the club's parking contractor.

Similar fake QR codes have been reported in council car parks in Telford & Wrekin as well as elsewhere in the county.

A spokesperson for the club said on Sunday: “We received notification of this yesterday from someone attending our pre-season game with the Wolverhampton Wanderers U21s team, and are hugely grateful to the alert member of the crowd attending the game for identifying this.

“Our regular Avalon parking payment information signs had been tampered with, and stickers bearing QR codes that directed users to a fake website had been placed over the legitimate QR codes. It seems likely that the intention was to harvest payment card details from users.

“If you used the QR codes to pay for parking yesterday, we recommend contacting your bank or payment card issuer as soon as possible for advice on how to proceed.

“If anyone has any information on who may have been responsible or saw any suspicious activity concerning the parking signs, please contact both us and West Mercia Police.

“The club will be in further contact with West Mercia Police, and all signage at the SEAH Stadium is being checked.

“If anyone has made a payment using the fake QR code, please contact the club. Since your parking payment was made to someone other than Avalon, you will likely receive a notice of a parking fine. However, we encourage you to be proactive and contact us so we can address this issue with Avalon.”

Anybody targeted is urged to contact AFC Telford United on enquiries@afctu.co.uk or by phone on: 01952 640064