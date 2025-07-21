Fire crews called to tackle small blaze involving a yurt in Market Drayton
Firefighters were called to tackle a small blaze involving a yurt.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been called to Fordhall Farm at Tern Hill, near Market Drayton, at around 8.15am today - Monday, July 21.
Two fire crews were sent to the scene after reports of a 'fire involving a camping yurt tent'.
An update from the fire service said they had found a small fire on arrival.
They said that the fire was put out using a knapsack, positive pressure ventilation fan, and small gear.