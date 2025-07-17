Market Drayton Carnival: Road and car park closures planned for popular summer event's return this weekend

Organisers of the carnival have said they're aiming to make this year's "bigger and better" than ever.

The beloved event is due to return to Market Drayton this Saturday and will feature a street market, live entertainment and a parade.

To make way for the parade, which will set off through the town at midday, several roads will be closed between 11.30am and 2pm.

Market Drayton Carnival 2024

Roads affected include Stafford Street, High Street, Shropshire Street, Shrewsbury Street, Frogmore Road, Smithfield Road, Longlands Lane, Prospect Road and Alexander Road.

Cheshire Street will be closed between 5am and 8pm in anticipation for the street market, which will run from 9am to 5pm.

Parking will also be suspended on the Queen Street car park from 6pm on Thursday (July 17) to noon on Sunday (July 20).