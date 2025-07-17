Four cleared of health and safety breaches following the death of man at GKN in Telford

At a court hearing held on Wednesday, July 9, at Manchester Crown Court all four were acquitted of failing to discharge the employer’s general duty under the Health and Safety Act at work.

The four people, who will face no further action, were Timothy Mitchell - 50, of Rodington Heath in Shrewsbury, Jack Fallows - 35, of Moss Drive in Newport, Julie Pearce - 56, of Sweet Chestnut Grove, The Rock in Telford, and Andrea Iacchetti - 51, who currently resides in Italy.