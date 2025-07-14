'A devastating effect on the local community': 22-bed HMO plan receives mixed response from Oswestry residents

Earlier this month plans to turn the former Smithfield Hotel in Oswestry into a 22-bed HMO were submitted to Shropshire Council.

The hotel - once known as The Bear Hotel and most recently as the home of the Bullring Bar - has been vacant since it closed in 2015.

Previous plans to convert the Georgian building into apartments were given the go-ahead but the development was never completed, with the owner claiming there was little demand for such accommodation in the town centre.

The latest application stated: "The provision of a larger HMO will provide much-needed lower-cost housing accommodation, whilst securing the continued occupation and maintenance of the building and the site."

Photo: Google

But the plans have not been wholly welcomed by Oswestry residents, with some raising concerns over the potential impact on the town's character, the commercial loss of a hotel and concerns over anti-social behaviour.

One objector, Mr Davies, said the conversion of similar properties "had a devastating effect on the local community around them".