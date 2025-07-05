Ludlow Green Festival returns for the 27th year this summer - and it promises to be bigger than ever

The festival, now in its 27th year, returns to south Shropshire town on Sunday, July 13, with a fresh look at all things food.

And this year promises to be the best festival yet, providing people of all ages with a range of activities to inform, stimulate and entertain.

Setting the tone on Friday, July 11 at Ludlow Assembly Rooms, a screening of ‘6 Inches of Soil’ introduced by Perrywood Farm’s Ed Rollings, will show how young British farmers are challenging the industrial model of food production.

Ludlow Green Festival in Castle Square. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

This year’s 'Soap-Box' will feature farmers throughout the day as they make their case for alternative ways of producing food and lessening impact on the environment.

Live music performances and a choice of sustainably-run food and drink outlets will also be available at the Ludlow Green Festival on the Saturday.

But if festival-goers prefer to gather their own food, chef and forager Alex McAllister-Lunt will be leading pre-booked groups on foraging walks.

Children will also be able join Easy Peasy Cookery sessions where they will use local ingredients to make seasonal pizzas and fruit muffins.

They can then wash this down with smoothies made by the Smoothie-bike.

Everyone, including the farming community, local food producers, councillors and the wider community, are invited to join the colourful procession from Castle Square to the bank of the river Teme for a beautiful and moving river-connection ceremony.

The 12ft puppet ‘Goddess of the Wye’ and her ceremonialist, Lady Wye, will create a sacred space by the River Teme to celebrate the bounteous gifts of the River and her valleys and plains.

Children will also be able to play a Food For Thought version of Snakes and Ladders on the biggest board ever. This, like all the activities with the exception of the foraging walk, is completely free.

A few hundred metres from the festival site, guests will meet enthusiastic local organic growers at the Wrigley Field Allotments who will be delighted to share their growing tips.

More than 40 stalls including community groups, charities and businesses will be present - all with engaging wares or stories to tell.

For more information about the event and booking activities, visit the official Ludlow Green Festival website.