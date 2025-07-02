Land Rover left teetering 'precariously' on its side close to several properties after multi-vehicle crash

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 11.48pm on Tuesday (July 1) reporting a road traffic collision on Shrewsbury Road in Market Drayton.

Crews from Market Drayton, Hodnet and Wellington fire stations attended the scene. Ambulance and police teams also attended.

Reports from the fire service said the incident involved three vehicles. Market Drayton Fire Station said a hatchback car had been involved in a "significant" collision with a parked Land Rover Freelander which then collided with another parked car.

A vehicle had come to rest in a 'precarious position' against a brick wall, close to several properties. Picture: Market Drayton Fire Station

The hatchback vehicle is said to have them collided with a brick wall before coming to a rest in the driveway of a property. Pictures from the scene showed a Land Rover on its side, close to several properties.

Firefighters performed a "trauma assessment" of the driver and front seat passenger of the hatchback car before paramedics arrived.

Crews stabilised the Land Rover and were able to use a winch to bring the vehicle back on to its wheels.

The collision involved three vehicles. Picture: Market Drayton Fire Station

The road was closed in both directions after the collision and while emergency services worked to make the scene safe.

A post on social media by Market Drayton Fire Station said: "On arrival at the scene crews found that a hatchback car had been involved in a significant collision with a parked Freelander SUV, which was in turn forced into a collision with another parked car.

"The hatchback car had then collided with a brick wall before coming to rest in the driveway of a property where another brick wall was severely damaged.

"It was quickly established that no persons were trapped in any of the vehicles. The driver and front seat passenger of the hatchback car were given a trauma assessment by trauma care trained firefighters, whilst awaiting the arrival of the ambulance service.

Firefighters were called out to Shrewsbury Road due to a collision involving three vehicles. Picture: Market Drayton Fire Station

"Crews set about stabilising the Freelander using Holmatro V-Struts due to it having been forced onto its side, and had come to rest in a precarious position against a brick wall close to a number of properties.

"The care of the front seat passenger was handed over to Paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service on their arrival. Officers from West Mercia Police also attended the scene.

"Due to the dangerous position that the Freelander had come to rest in and the hazard to members of the public, the crew used a Tirfor winch to right the vehicle back on to its wheels.

"Crews made the damaged vehicles electrically safe before handing the incident over to the police to await recovery. Shrewsbury Road was closed in both directions due to the damaged vehicles and amount of debris in the roadway."