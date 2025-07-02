Man arrested and teen taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Market Drayton left vehicle on its side

The 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after the crash in Market Drayton.

Emergency services were called to Shrewsbury Road at around 11.45pm on Tuesday (July 1).

Reports from the fire service said the incident involved three vehicles. In a post on social media, Market Drayton Fire Station said a hatchback car had been involved in a "significant" collision with a parked Land Rover Freelander which then collided with another parked car.

The hatchback vehicle is said to have then collided with a brick wall before coming to a rest in the driveway of a property. Pictures from the scene showed a Land Rover on its side, close to several properties.

A vehicle had come to rest in a 'precarious position' against a brick wall, close to several properties. Picture: Market Drayton Fire Station

Firefighters performed a "trauma assessment" of the driver and front-seat passenger of the hatchback car before paramedics arrived. A teenager was treated for minor injuries and taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Shrewsbury Road in Market Drayton at around 11.45pm and sent two ambulances to the scene.

"On arrival, crews found a car had been involved in a collision with two stationary vehicles. A teenage boy was treated by ambulance staff for minor injuries and conveyed to Royal Stoke University Hospital."

The road was closed in both directions after the collision and while emergency services worked to make the scene safe.

Firefighters stabilised the Land Rover and were able to use a winch to bring the vehicle back on to its wheels.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson added: "We received a call around 11:45pm yesterday evening with a report of a road traffic collision on Shrewsbury Road, Market Drayton.

"Officers arrived to find a car which had collided with three stationary vehicles. A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol."