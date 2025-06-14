Thunderstorm weather warning lifted for the West Midlands and Shropshire - but rain could still be on the way

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Met Office had issued a yellow warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms which covered parts of the region including the Black Country and Shropshire from midnight on Friday to 6pm on Saturday (June 14).

The weather warning has since been lifted for the West Midlands and is now in place in the north, stretching from Bradford in Yorkshire up to the northeast of Scotland.

Though the region may have escaped thunderstorms this weekend, it may be wise to keep your umbrellas on hand as there could still be some rain.

There could be some rainfall in the West Midlands today

According to the Met Office's weather map, rain could fall across the Black Country and parts of Shropshire including Shrewsbury, Telford and Bridgnorth on Saturday afternoon.

Weather experts have however predicted there will be a brighter start to Sunday in the West Midlands with "plenty of sunshine" - though there could be some showers in the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to be in the low 20s throughout the weekend.

In its weather forecast for Monday to Wednesday next week, the Met Office said: "A generally drier and more settled period with plenty of sunny spells, and light patchy rain, mainly confined to the hills.

"Winds becoming light with temperatures closer to average."