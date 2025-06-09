Shropshire Star
Revealed: The 19 roundabouts in Telford with the highest number of crashes - from least to most

Government data has revealed which roundabouts in Telford have the highest and lowest number of accidents.

By Megan Jones
Published

Alongside the Iron Bridge, Telford is almost famous for its impressive, dare I say legendary, collection of traffic islands. 

And while roundabouts are generally the safest kind of intersection, no system (nor driver) is perfect, and crashes do still happen.

Using data published by the Department for Transport, website crashmap.co.uk organises crashes that happened between 2019 and 2023 into three categories – slight, serious and fatal collisions.

We’ve taken a look at the number of incidents which have occurred on - or very close to - roundabouts in Telford and listed them here, with the roundabout with the most accidents shown at the end of the list.

Limekiln Bank Roundabout, on the A5 on the eastern edge of Telford
Limekiln Bank Roundabout, on the A5 on the eastern edge of Telford

No recorded incidents

Naird Roundabout. Photo: Google
Naird Roundabout. Photo: Google

1 incident - recorded as slight.

Hadley Park Roundabout. Photo: Google
Hadley Park Roundabout. Photo: Google

2 incidents - both recorded as slight.

St George's flag on the Garrison Roundabout near MOD Donnington
St George's flag on the Garrison Roundabout near MOD Donnington

2 incidents - 1 slight, 1 serious.

Granville Roundabout
Granville Roundabout, Donnington. Photo: Google

3 incidents - 2 slight, 1 serious.

The Clock Tower Roundabout in Donnington
The Clock Tower Roundabout in Donnington

3 incidents - 2 slight, 1 serious.

Greyhound Roundabout. Photo: Google
Greyhound Roundabout. Photo: Google

5 incidents - 3 slight, 2 serious.

Beveley Roundabout (Shell garage). Photo: Google
Beveley Roundabout (Shell garage). Photo: Google

6 incidents - all slight.

Hortonwood Roundabout. Photo: Google
Hortonwood Roundabout. Photo: Google

6 incidents - four slight, 2 serious.

Apley Roundabout. Photo: Google
Apley Roundabout. Photo: Google

7 incidents - all slight.

Randlay Roundabout (A442/EP). Photo: Google
Randlay Roundabout (A442/EP). Photo: Google

7 incidents - all slight.

Wombridge Interchange. Photo: Google
Wombridge Interchange. Photo: Google

7 incidents - all slight.

Trench Lock Roundabout
Trench Lock Roundabout

7 incidents - 5 slight, 2 serious.

Stirchley Roundabout. Photo: Google
Stirchley Roundabout. Photo: Google

7 incidents - 5 slight, 2 serious

Shawbirch Roundabout. Photo: Google
Shawbirch Roundabout. Photo: Google

7 incidents - 4 slight, 3 serious.

Castlefields Roundabout. Photo: Google
Castlefields Roundabout. Photo: Google

10 incidents - 9 slight, 1 serious

Hollinswood Interchange. Photo: Google
Hollinswood Interchange. Photo: Google

10 incidents - 8 slight, 2 serious.

Ketley Dingle Interchange. Photo: Google
Ketley Dingle Interchange. Photo: Google

11 incidents - 10 slight, 1 serious.

