Revealed: The 19 roundabouts in Telford with the highest number of crashes - from least to most
Government data has revealed which roundabouts in Telford have the highest and lowest number of accidents.
Alongside the Iron Bridge, Telford is almost famous for its impressive, dare I say legendary, collection of traffic islands.
And while roundabouts are generally the safest kind of intersection, no system (nor driver) is perfect, and crashes do still happen.
Using data published by the Department for Transport, website crashmap.co.uk organises crashes that happened between 2019 and 2023 into three categories – slight, serious and fatal collisions.
We’ve taken a look at the number of incidents which have occurred on - or very close to - roundabouts in Telford and listed them here, with the roundabout with the most accidents shown at the end of the list.
No recorded incidents
1 incident - recorded as slight.
2 incidents - both recorded as slight.
2 incidents - 1 slight, 1 serious.
3 incidents - 2 slight, 1 serious.
3 incidents - 2 slight, 1 serious.
3 incidents - 2 slight, 1 serious.
5 incidents - 3 slight, 2 serious.
6 incidents - all slight.
6 incidents - four slight, 2 serious.
7 incidents - all slight.
7 incidents - all slight.
7 incidents - all slight.
7 incidents - 5 slight, 2 serious.
7 incidents - 5 slight, 2 serious
7 incidents - 4 slight, 3 serious.
10 incidents - 9 slight, 1 serious
10 incidents - 8 slight, 2 serious.
11 incidents - 10 slight, 1 serious.