Revealed: The 19 roundabouts in Telford with the highest number of crashes - from least to most

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Alongside the Iron Bridge, Telford is almost famous for its impressive, dare I say legendary, collection of traffic islands.

And while roundabouts are generally the safest kind of intersection, no system (nor driver) is perfect, and crashes do still happen.

Using data published by the Department for Transport, website crashmap.co.uk organises crashes that happened between 2019 and 2023 into three categories – slight, serious and fatal collisions.

We’ve taken a look at the number of incidents which have occurred on - or very close to - roundabouts in Telford and listed them here, with the roundabout with the most accidents shown at the end of the list.

Limekiln Bank Roundabout, on the A5 on the eastern edge of Telford

No recorded incidents

Naird Roundabout. Photo: Google

1 incident - recorded as slight.

Hadley Park Roundabout. Photo: Google

2 incidents - both recorded as slight.

St George's flag on the Garrison Roundabout near MOD Donnington

2 incidents - 1 slight, 1 serious.

Granville Roundabout, Donnington. Photo: Google

3 incidents - 2 slight, 1 serious.

The Clock Tower Roundabout in Donnington

3 incidents - 2 slight, 1 serious.

3 incidents - 2 slight, 1 serious.

Greyhound Roundabout. Photo: Google

5 incidents - 3 slight, 2 serious.

Beveley Roundabout (Shell garage). Photo: Google

6 incidents - all slight.

Hortonwood Roundabout. Photo: Google

6 incidents - four slight, 2 serious.

Apley Roundabout. Photo: Google

7 incidents - all slight.

Randlay Roundabout (A442/EP). Photo: Google

7 incidents - all slight.

Wombridge Interchange. Photo: Google

7 incidents - all slight.

Trench Lock Roundabout

7 incidents - 5 slight, 2 serious.

Stirchley Roundabout. Photo: Google

7 incidents - 5 slight, 2 serious

Shawbirch Roundabout. Photo: Google

7 incidents - 4 slight, 3 serious.

Castlefields Roundabout. Photo: Google

10 incidents - 9 slight, 1 serious

Hollinswood Interchange. Photo: Google

10 incidents - 8 slight, 2 serious.

Ketley Dingle Interchange. Photo: Google

11 incidents - 10 slight, 1 serious.