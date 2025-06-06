'We've got so many plants, the weeds don't stand a chance!' Jam-packed Telford garden opens gates for charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The owners of Windy Ridge in Little Wenlock will be opening up their garden for charity this weekend.

Fiona and George Chancellor have welcomed thousands of visitors to their garden as part of the National Garden Scheme over the last two decades.

The programme gives visitors from across the country unique access to more than 500 private gardens in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands.

George and Fiona Chancellor in their garden at Windy Ridge in Little Wenlock

Since its launch in the early 1900s, more than £70 million has been donated to nursing and mental health charities thanks to the scheme - with a record £3.5m donated in 2024.

Over the last 20 years, Fiona and George have welcomed hundreds of visitors to their garden as part of the scheme, raising thousands for good causes.

Having developed their garden over the last 25 years, the pair have added more than 1,000 species of plants.

George and Fiona Chancellor in their garden at Windy Ridge in Little Wenlock

"We've got so many plants in the garden, the weeds don't stand a chance," said George.

The eclectic range of plants are displayed in well-tended lawns that are lovingly maintained by the pair - all without the help of a gardener.

George and Fiona Chancellor in their garden at Windy Ridge in Little Wenlock

"It's mainly a pleasure," said Fiona. "To tell you a secret, I hate housework.

"So being able to go out in the garden and do something there, that's a good excuse because it means I don't have to tidy the house!"

The garden at Windy Ridge in Little Wenlock

The garden, on Church Lane in Little Wenlock (TF6 5BB), will be open this Saturday and Sunday (June 7 and 8) from noon to 5pm.

Entry is £7 per adult, with childred visiting free and refreshments will also be available to purchase.

George and Fiona Chancellor in their garden at Windy Ridge in Little Wenlock

Pre-booking is available online at ngs.org.uk/gardens/windy-ridge-tf6.