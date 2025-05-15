Every open garden in Shropshire to visit this week as the glorious sun shines over the county

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Each year, the National Garden Scheme gives visitors unique access to over 3,500 exceptional private gardens across the country to raise impressive amounts of money for nursing and health charities through admissions, teas and cake.

With Shropshire's unparalleled beauty, there was never any doubt that our wonderful county would not get involved this year.

And as temperatures reach mid-20 degrees this week, we have rounded up all of the open gardens in Shropshire to visit for a beautiful day out with friends and family - or even a solo trip.

Please visit the official National Garden Scheme website for more details about each garden, what to expect and how to get there.

Here are all the open gardens in Shropshire this week. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

The Leasowes Garden & Arboretum

This 10-acre garden in Shrewsbury features mature larches and interconnected ponds with a wide range of rhododendrons and azaleas. There are also a generous number of roses across the garden.

Visitors can explore the 140 maples planted from around the world as well as a wooded valley with views overlooking the River Severn valley and The Wrekin.

What you need to know:

Location: Cound, Shrewsbury, Shropshire, SY5 6AF

Food and drink: Refreshments including tea, coffee and cake are available at the garden.

Admission fees: £7 per adult, free for children

Opening times: May 17, 10am to 4:30pm

Brownhill House

Brownhill House. Photo: Skysnapper Aerial Photography & Film/Google

This two-acre hillside garden in Ruyton XI Towns features a wide variety of plants including 450 different varieties of shrub and trees for visitors to enjoy. There is a large kitchen garden and glasshouses to ensure a perfect view.

What you need to know:

Location: Ruyton XI Towns, Shropshire, SY4 1LR

Food and drink: Homemade teas are available.

Admission fees: £5 per adult, free for children

Opening times: May 18, 10am - 5pm, May 20, 10am - 5pm

18 Mortimer Road

This garden in Market Drayton is part of a group opening, when a number of gardens open together on the same day.

This garden opens as part of Buntingsdale Park Gardens.

While small in size, this garden is a delight which has been developed over many years and packed with rare plants.

What you need to know:

Location: Buntingsdale, Market Drayton, Shropshire, TF9 2EP

Food and drink: Tea, coffee and cake at 17 Mortimer Road

Admission fees: £6 per adult, free for children

Opening times: May 18, 2pm - 5pm

17 Mortimer Road

Also part of the Buntingsdale Park Gardens, this garden in Market Drayton features two ponds, a small meadow and a raised alpine bed.

Visitors can enjoy a huge range of plants - and plenty of garden wildlife with more than 20 species of bee, 18 butterflies and 10 dragonflies.

What you need to know:

Location: Buntingsdale, Market Drayton, Shropshire, TF9 2EP

Food and drink: Tea, coffee and cake

Admission fees: £6 per adult, free for children

Opening times: May 18, 2pm - 5pm

Isfryn

This garden in Oswestry is part of a group opening with Llanrhaeadr Ym Mochnant Gardens.

It has been redeveloped over the last six years and features an Amish-made timber gazebo and coach house studio which is fronted by a Mediterranean garden with lavender and grasses.

Trees and raised beds filled with vegetables and soft fruit are also present.

What you need to know:

Location: Llanrhaeadr Ym Mochnant, Oswestry, Shropshire, SY10 0AD

Food and drinks: Home-made teas in Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant Public Hall, Back Chapel Street

Admission fees: £6 per adult, free for children

Opening times: May 17, noon - 5pm

Tre Tylluan

Transformed by owners over the last 18 years from a steep rough hillsite to a multi-terraced garden, this is one place you won’t want to miss out on.

Also part of the Llanrhaeadr Ym Mochnant Gardens, clematis, perennials and lilies are features of this garden.

What you need to know:

Location: Dolybont, Llanrhaeadr Ym Mochnant, Oswestry, Shropshire, SY10 0LJ

Food and drinks: Home-made teas in Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant Public Hall, Back Chapel Street

Admissions fees: £6 per adult, free for children

Opening times: May 17, noon - 5pm

Plas Yn Llan

This Oswestry spot, also a part of Llanrhaeadr Ym Mochnant Gardens, is a romantic secluded garden in the courtyard of an old coaching inn - the Sun Temperance Hotel.

Trained fruit, climbing roses and white wisteria are all features of the courtyard. A rear garden with more plants is also available for viewing.

What you need to know:

Location: Market Street, Llanrhaeadr Ym Mochnant, Oswestry, Shropshire, SY10 0JN

Food and drinks: Home-made teas in Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant Public Hall, Back Chapel Street

Admissions fees: £6 per adult, free for children

Opening times: May 17, noon - 5pm

Rock House

Also part of the Llanrhaeadr Ym Mochnant Gardens, Rock House garden is said to be cut out of the cliff and slopes steeply uphill.

A stunning path will lead visitors to a spring garden filled with azaleas, rhododendrons and spring bulbs.

The view from the top of the garden is unparalleled.

What you need to know:

Location: Llanrhaeadr Ym Mochnant, Oswestry, Shropshire, SY10 0JS

Food and drinks: Home-made teas in Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant Public Hall, Back Chapel Street

Admissions fees: £6 per adult, free for children

Opening times: May 17, noon - 5pm

5 Hafan Y Dorlan

This garden is also part of the Llanrhaeadr Ym Mochnant Gardens. Said to be relatively new, it leads to the River Rhaeadr and features shrubs and flower beds.

What you need to know:

Location: Llanrhaeadr Ym Mochnant, Oswestry, Shropshire, SY10 0LW

Food and drinks: Home-made teas in Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant Public Hall, Back Chapel Street

Admissions fees: £6 per adult, free for children

Opening times: May 17, noon - 5pm

Stanley Hall Gardens

This garden in Bridgnorth features rhododendrons, woodland walks, fish ponds and fine trees in a parkland setting.

There are four acres of specimen trees, contemporary sculpture and walled vegetable garden to explore.

What you need to know: