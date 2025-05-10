Watch as crowds descend on the River Severn for the return of Shrewsbury Regatta

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shrewsbury Regatta returned to the county town on Saturday morning, with thousands of people expected to attend the prestigious and historic two-day event.

Record numbers were expected for the weekend, thanks in part to the forecasts predicting sunny weather across both days.

Shrewsbury Regatta 2025 at Pengwern Boat Club in Shrewsbury

Our video, taken on Saturday morning, shows Kingsland Bridge and the river banks packed with people enjoying the sun for the start of the W R Davies Toyota Shrewsbury Regatta 2025.

The two-day event, which has been running since 1871, is expected to host 32 rowing clubs from around the country - one coming as from as far as Devon.

Races, which continue on Sunday, will set off every few minutes throughout the day.