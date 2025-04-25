More reports of suspected deer poaching near the Wrekin in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police have said a number of reports have been made about suspected deer poaching in the Telford area, specifically near to Wrekin Course during the last week.

Officers say there incidents are taking place overnight, between 10pm and 1am.

The update comes just one month after police confirmed they were investigating reports of suspected deer poaching in the nearby area, after reports began circulating on social media.

One resident, who posted about an incident on a Telford community page on Facebook, claimed three dead deer had been found "shot in the head" in New Works, near Lawley.

Another shared a photograph to a different community group of deer limbs having been found in the nearby Limekiln Woods.

In the lastest update, buisness and rural crime officer, PC Paul Gough said: "We understand that such incidents can be distressing to witness, and we want to assure the public that we are investigating this matter thoroughly."

Those who come across a deer or any evidence of poaching are asked to not disturb the scene or remove dead animals, to take photographs or videos of the scene and to note as many details as possible - including location, date, time or details of any car or people involved.

Wildlife crime can be reported online, by phoning 101, or by calling 999 if the crime is happening or if someone is in danger.

Wildlife crime can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.