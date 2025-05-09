UK weather: Met Office forecasts temperatures to surge in the West Midlands - when does summer start?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Met Office is forecasting temperatures to surge in the West Midlands this weekend.

A map from the forecaster shows they expect temperatures to reach 22°C in Worcester, Shrewsbury and Stafford and 21°C in Birmingham, Wolverhampton and Coventry on Sunday May 11 at 16:00.

A sunbather enjoys the hot weather at Green Park in central London (PA)

Temperatures are also forecast to push into the twenties on Saturday May 11.

When does summer start?

Astronomical summer

Astronomical summer is determined by the astronomical calendar which separates the seasons according to the 23.5 degrees of tilt of the Earth's rotational axis in relation to its orbit around the Sun.

This year astronomical summer will begin on June 21 and end on September 22.

Meteorological summer

Meteorological summer will always begin on June 1 and end on August 31.

The meteorological seasons are four periods of the year made up of three months each. The seasons are split to coincide with our Gregorian calendar, making it easier for meteorological observing and forecasting to compare seasonal and monthly statistics.