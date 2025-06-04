Shropshire star who shot to fame on Britain's Got Talent up for huge acting award against Hollywood's best

A Shropshire actor who shot to fame for his appearance on Britain’s Got Talent as a witch has his eyes set on a top film award against some of Hollywood's best.

Martin Portlock has been shortlisted in the Best Actor category at the National Film Awards, which are due to take place on July 2.

The nomination for the highly-anticipated category comes after his leading role in horror movie Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare, released in January this year.

Martin Portlock. Photo: Tom Trevatt

He will be up against some of the biggest names in Hollywood including Gary Oldman, David Tennant and Martin Freeman - and the star told the BBC it is a “huge thing for an up-and-coming actor”.

Martin, speaking to the BBC, added: “I don't think I'm going to stand much of a chance but it is all through a public vote, so you never know.”

Before hitting the big screen, Martin was known for his special appearance in the hit ITV show Britain’s Got Talent in 2022.

It was his unsettling act as a witch on the show, which has totalled nine million views on YouTube, that helped him secure the role of Peter Pan.