Repairs planned for bridge over A442 in Telford

A short section of the A442 Eastern Primary is set to be closed from Monday (June 2) while bridge repairs works are being undertaken.

The busy dual carriageway will be closed between the off-ramp at Randlay Interchange to the on-ramp at Randlay Interchange.

The closure will only be in place along the southbound carriageway.

A short section of the A442 Eastern Primary is set to be closed while bridge repairs works are being undertaken. Photo: Google

While the road closure will be in place, traffic will be diverted off the road to the Randlay roundabout to rejoin the main carriageway.

The diversion route for vehicular traffic travelling southbound will be signed onsite.

Works are expected to be completed by Friday, June 7.