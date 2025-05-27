Week-long clean-up of two of Telford's busiest roads begins - with lane closures expected

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Two of the borough's dual carriageways - the A442 (Eastern Primary) and A4169 - are getting a tidy-up this week.

A traffic order closing one of the lanes on the EP will be in place from today, Tuesday, May 27 until Friday, May 30 to enable work to be carried out safely.

Councillor Carolyn Healy said: “Our crews are working hard to keep our borough clean and tidy. We repeatedly tidy up the major routes due to ongoing littering and the need to maintain greenery. As always, we aim to keep disruption to motorists to a minimum.

“Much of the litter on the A442 is avoidable and costs of cleaning could be much better spent in the community.”

The A442 Eastern Primary in Telford

Each year, the spring clean sees crews clean up the litter and debris decorating the busy dual carriageway.

In previous years, rubbish collected has included a large roll of rubber matting, car parts and pieces of metal.

Deputy leader, Councillor Richard Overton, added: “Littering remains a criminal offence under the Environmental Protection Act 1990 and our environmental enforcement officers continue to enforce this legislation across the borough.

”Officers can issue a fine of £150 to registered keepers of vehicles if litter is thrown from their vehicle. This is the case even if they were not in the vehicle or did not throw the litter.”

Those who have witnessed a driver throwing litter from their vehicle are asked to note the driver registration plate, vehicle make/model and a description of the driver and email recyclefortelford@telford.gov.uk. A confidential message can also be left for the team by calling 01952 388800.