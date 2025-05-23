Teenage girl charged over spate of criminal damage in Whitchurch including at town's police station and hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear at Telford Youth Court on June 11.

The charges are in relation to criminal damage caused in March and April at Whitchurch Police Station, Whitchurch Delivery Office, Whitchurch Community Hospital, and three separate incidents within Jubilee Park.