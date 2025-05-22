Firefighters called to remove 'fire risk' disposable barbecue left against side of building in Market Drayton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Linden Way, Market Drayton, at 2.21pm today (Thursday, May 22).

Firefighters were dispatched from the service's Whitchurch station and found one disposable barbecue left against the side of a building.

Crews removed the barbecue from the area to prevent any possible fire spread and sent a 'stop' message indicating the situation was under control by 3pm.