Plans to extend and reopen vacant pub in Telford withdrawn after concerns over parking

After being taken over a Black Country company, plans to extend and improve The Plough Inn at Allscott were revealed in March.

Stourbridge-based Furious Pub Company - which runs The Red Lion and The Swan in Amblecote - said the current condition of the pub, with limited floor space, had "struggled as a viable concern".

The pub, on the B4394, west of Telford, went up for auction in June last year just eight months after the then owners had reopened to the public after a refit.

The new owners' plans had included the demolition of the existing modern conservatory, which would be replaced with a single-storey extension to provide additional seating space.