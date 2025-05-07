Fire breaks out in a barn near Ellesmere - shock photo shows damage

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Welshampton, near Ellesmere, at 5:07pm yesterday (Tuesday, May 6).

Two fire crews including the light pumping unit and the water carrier were mobilised from Ellesmere, Market Drayton, Oswestry and Whitchurch.

Upon arrival, firefighters from Ellesmere station said they were faced with a large barn that was partially ablaze.

Firefighters responded to a barn fire in Welshampton, near Ellesmere, yesterday afternoon. Pictured is the barn after the blaze had been extinguished. Photo: Ellesmere Fire Station/Facebook

The firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used a hosereel jet to extinguish the fire. A thermal imaging camera also aided in the operation.

A spokesperson for Ellesmere’s fire station shared the update on its official social media channels yesterday.

The post said: “Although the fire is out, we are returning later in the night to re-inspect the scene and ensure no hot spots remain. Stay safe.”

The incident concluded at 6pm.