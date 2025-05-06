Child locked in vehicle at Wrekin Retail Park is released by firefighters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) received a call reporting the incident at the Wrekin Retail Park, near Wellington, at 3.18pm today (Tuesday, May 6).

Firefighters were dispatched from Wellington's station.

The incident happened at the Wrekin Retail Park, Telford. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Upon arrival, they found one child in a locked vehicle. The crew used small gear to release the child.

The incident was under control by 3.37pm.

This was the second time today SFRS crews responded to an incident involving a child in a locked vehicle - firefighters released a child from a locked car in Shrewsbury at around 8am.