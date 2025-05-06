Burlesque is back and set to take to the Telford stage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The group will be performing at Wellington's Belfrey Theatre on Friday, May 30, bringing its latest spectacular showcase of burlesque and cabaret entitled 'Tights, Corset, Action!'

Featuring group and solo performances, local singers and a special guest, organisers said the musical and movie-themed extravaganza is one not to be missed.

Lights go up at 7pm, with doors opening at 6.30pm for audience members to grab their welcome drink, included with the £10 ticket, and settle in for an evening of glitz and glam.

The show has a 20-minute interval - providing the perfect time to grab another drink - with the evening coming to an end at around 9.30pm.

Guests must be over 18 and have pre-booked tickets.

After launching JazKit Burlesque in September 2023, co-founders Kitty and Jasmin have taught a variety of classes, hosted guest workshops, produced three shows and started an outreach dance company – all while working full-time.

They said their dream of creating an inclusive and empowering creative space in their local area has come to fruition as they welcome dancers of all abilities, shapes and backgrounds to learn the art of burlesque.

The group has recently expanded to provide workshops in Newport and Shrewsbury.

“I've been a dancer for a few years but haven't felt a love and confidence for my own body for a long time and Jazkit has helped me find that again,” said Ellis, a dancer at with the group.

“Jaz and Kitty ensure that each person attending the classes are comfortable, safe and confident with themselves. During my time at JazKit, I have never felt so confident. Everyone is your cheerleader including the choreographers themselves,” said Amy, who is also a dancer with the group.

This month, JazKit Burlesque will be bringing new faces and new routines to the atmospheric Belfrey Theatre in the show themed around movie and musical soundtracks.

A statement from the group ahead of the show said: "Prepare to be thrilled by captivating up-and-coming burlesque dancers, serenaded by local singers and entertained by your hosts Kitty Mystique and All That Jazz.

"They are also welcoming a very special burlesque guest from Essex, the one and only Magenta Sparkle!

"She is sure to have you on the edge of your seat with her glamorous and hilarious performances. With rave reviews of their previous shows, you don’t want to miss this!"

People can find out more about JazKit Burlesque on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Tickets for Tights, Corset, Action are available via https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/jazkitburlesque.