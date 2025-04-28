Family-run gift and card shop in Telford Centre shuts for renovation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Smart Ideas in Telford Centre will be shut from 4pm today (Monday, April 28).

It will reopen to the public at 9am on Wednesday (April 30).

The renovation work, which began a number of days ago, will see the space transformed and the site is promised to look “completely” different when it is complete.

Smart Ideas in Telford Centre is undergoing renovations. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

More cabinets have been added to the back of the store to stock Yankee candles and fragrances, which were formerly at the front of the shop.

Taking their place will be the business’ new range of design-led cards and gift wraps.

Established in 1978, Smart Ideas is a family-run retailer specialising in gifting and now operates six stores across the West Midlands and one in Banbury.

Customers can find everything from stylish cards to the perfect birthday, anniversary, wedding, and age gifts along with jewellery and lifestyle items.