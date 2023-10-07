Thief who stole Lego, Yankee Candles and Oil of Olay cream in Oswestry must do drugs programme

Mark Vaughan-Brown, aged 43, targeted shops in Oswestry in a spate of thefts in July, August and September this year.
He stole twice from Boots in Church Street and once each from B&M, Aldi, Home Bargains, Poundland and Superdrug.
His haul, worth at least £518 combined, also included phone accessories, meat and laundry products.
He also tried and failed to steal £40 worth of laundry tablets from Aldi on one occasion.
Vaughan-Brown, of Weston Avenue, Oswestry, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to seven counts of theft, one of attempted theft and one count of failing to attend a drug test when required by police.
District Judge Ian Strongman handed him a 12-month community order, including a drug treatment programme to deal with his cocaine use. He must do regular drug tests for six months, as well as 30 rehabilitation activity days. He must also pay £181 in compensation.