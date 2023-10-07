Thief who stole Lego, Yankee Candles and Oil of Olay cream in Oswestry must do drugs programme

By Nick HumphreysOswestryCrimePublished:

A thief who stole Lego, Yankee candles and Oil of Olay face cream has avoided prison.

Boots in Church Street, Oswestry. Photo: Google
Boots in Church Street, Oswestry. Photo: Google

Mark Vaughan-Brown, aged 43, targeted shops in Oswestry in a spate of thefts in July, August and September this year.

He stole twice from Boots in Church Street and once each from B&M, Aldi, Home Bargains, Poundland and Superdrug.

His haul, worth at least £518 combined, also included phone accessories, meat and laundry products.

He also tried and failed to steal £40 worth of laundry tablets from Aldi on one occasion.

Vaughan-Brown, of Weston Avenue, Oswestry, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to seven counts of theft, one of attempted theft and one count of failing to attend a drug test when required by police.

District Judge Ian Strongman handed him a 12-month community order, including a drug treatment programme to deal with his cocaine use. He must do regular drug tests for six months, as well as 30 rehabilitation activity days. He must also pay £181 in compensation.

Crime
News
Oswestry
Local Hubs
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News