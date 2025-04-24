Warning after reports of 'fraudulent food consultants' targeting Shropshire businesses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Council’s food safety team have issued a warning to businesses after receiving several reports concerning "misleading approaches by consultants towards food business operators".

According to the council, some businesses have been pressured into paying for services under "misleading" pretences - which they say potentially includes impersonating authorised officers working for the local authority.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Council said: "One business has reported that a company approached them to sell food consultancy services.

"The business advised that the consultancy also marketed themselves as being recommended by Shropshire Council and wanted £450 per month from the business for their services for a fixed term."

To protect businesses, the council is reminding residents that Local Authority Environmental Health Officers (EHOs) and Food Safety Officers do not issue fines during food inspections and Shropshire Council does not work in collaboration with private food consultants.

The council's warning continued: "If an individual claims to be affiliated with a council or regulatory body, businesses should verify their credentials to include Professional Qualifications and membership of a Professional Body, including membership number.

"All official Environmental Health and Food Safety Officers carry local authority identification and communicate via official email addresses.

"Any instances of aggressive or misleading behaviour should be reported to the relevant local authority."