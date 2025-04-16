Car overturns on the A442 in Telford - traffic delayed as emergency services rush to the scene

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Midlands Ambulance Service were both on the scene of the crash on the A442, near Telford Central railway station, today (Wednesday, April 16).

The car is said to have overturned on the major road. Still at the scene, fire crews have now flipped the car upright.

Fire crews and paramedics have attended to a crash in Telford this morning. Photo: NW

AA Traffic News shows delays starting on the A442 in Oakengates and continuing down into Queensway, near the station. Crews were pictured and filmed at the scene by a commuter.

This is an ongoing incident and updates will follow.