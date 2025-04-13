Firefighters rush to two-vehicle crash on north Shropshire ‘A’ road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 11.13am reporting a road traffic collision along the A41 near Prees.

One fire crew was sent from Market Drayton Fire Station to the scene.

Reports from the fire service said the crash involved two vehicles.

No persons were reported as trapped inside the vehicles.

The incident was under control by 11.26am.