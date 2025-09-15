Shropshire brewery recalls cans and bottles of beer over undeclared allergens

Three Tuns Brewery, based in Bishop's Castle, has been forced to recall five of its beers - XXX, Cleric’s Cure, Stout, Best and Solstice - sold in 440 ml cans or 500 ml bottles.

A notice from the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said the products contain "undeclared" wheat and barley (gluten), which are not mentioned on the label.

The FSA warned that this poses a "health risk" to anyone with an allergy or intolerance to wheat, barley, or gluten, including people with coeliac disease.

In a statement posted online, Three Tuns Brewery said the recall was a "precautionary" measure, and that the beer remains "perfectly safe" for the vast majority of customers.

Three Tuns Brewery in Bishop's Castle

The brewery has issued a recall of all affected products with best-before dates up to and including August 2026, and apologised to customers who may be impacted.

In the statement, the brewery said: "We are carrying out a precautionary recall of some of our beers following advice from the Food Standards Agency.

"Please be advised, this is not a product safety issue; our beers remain perfectly safe for the vast majority of consumers. The change relates only to labelling clarity.

"Until now, our labels listed 'malt' as an ingredient; however, under current FSA guidance, we are required to specify the exact cereals used (barley and wheat).

"This update is simply to give those with specific allergies or intolerances the clearest possible information, so they can make informed choices.

"If you do not have an allergy to barley or wheat, there is no cause for concern.

Three Tuns Brewery, based in Bishop's Castle, has recalled some of its cans and bottled beers

"To those who may be affected, please accept our sincere apologies. We take compliance and consumer trust very seriously, which is why we are working proactively with the FSA to update our labelling and ensure full transparency."

The brewery added that it would offer full refunds to affected customers who return the products.

A notice on the FSA’s website stated: "Three Tuns Brewery is recalling the products from customers and has contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall. The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers.

"If you have bought any of the above products and have an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten, or with coeliac disease, do not consume them. Instead return them to Three Tuns Brewery for a full refund."

For further information, contact: hello@threetunsbrewery.co.uk