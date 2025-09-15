Car that was 'illegally' on the road seized by police in Shropshire village

Members of the Oswestry Rural North Safer Neighbourhood Team attended the Greenfields area of St Martins after receiving reports of a "suspect" vehicle in the area.

Following checks, it was discovered that the silver Ford Focus car should not have been on the road, and the vehicle was subsequently seized by police.

A car was seized in St Martins. Picture: West Mercia Police

In a post on West Mercia Police's Neighbourhood Matters page, Police, Police Community Support Officer David Hughes said: "SNT have received a call from a member of the public in relation to a suspect vehicle in the Greenfields area of St Martins.

"On arrival in the area a SNT officer carried out vehicle checks on force systems which indicated that the vehicle was illegally on the road. A recovery agent was informed and the vehicle was seized."