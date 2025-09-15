Donald Trump UK state visit: What date is Trump's state visit? Why is Trump's upcoming state visit unprecedented?

US President Donald Trump will make a second state visit to the UK this week.

Here’s all you need to know about the visit, including when the president will make the trip to the UK and what it will involve.

What date is Donald Trump's state visit to the UK?

President Trump’s second state visit to the UK will take place from Tuesday September 16 to Thursday September 18. The president will be accompanied by the First Lady Melania Trump on the trip.

President Donald Trump with his invitation from King Charles for a second UK state visit.

What will Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK involve?

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will reportedly arrive in the UK on Tuesday September 16.

They will travel to Windsor Castle on Wednesday September 17 where they will be greeted by the Prince and Princess of Wales, before being formally welcomed by the King and Queen.

The president will lay a wreath on the tomb of Queen Elizabeth II at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

Later, there will be a flypast by UK and US F-35 military jets and the Red Arrows.

In the evening, a state banquet will be held at the castle.

On Thursday September 18, the president will meet the Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Chequers.

They will view the Sir Winston Churchill archives before holding a meeting and a news conference.

When was Trump's last state visit to the UK?

Donald Trump’s last state visit to the UK took place in June 2019, when he was hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth.

A state banquet was held at Buckingham Palace, where Mr Trump delivered a speech. He also held a joint press conference with the then Prime Minister Theresa May.

Why is Donald Trump’s upcoming state visit to the UK unprecedented?

US presidents serving a second term are not usually offered a second state visit. For example, former presidents Barack Obama and George W Bush were invited for tea or lunch with the monarch instead.

During a visit to the US in February, Keir Starmer presented Trump with the invitation from King Charles for a historic second state visit.

Are protests expected during Donald Trump's state visit to the UK?

The Stop Trump Coalition is holding a "Trump Not Welcome" protest in London on Wednesday September 17. A demonstration will also be held in Edinburgh on Thursday September 18.

Sir Ed Davey, Leader of the Liberal Democrats, says he will boycott the state banquet for the president to "send a message" over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.