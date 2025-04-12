Lib Dems feeling 'positive' about Shropshire - leader Ed Davey on Shropshire Council, the NWRR and farming

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Speaking during his visit to Shrewsbury on Friday where he canoed along the River Severn and campaigned for improvements to the region's waterways, Mr Davey criticised the current Conservative run Shropshire Council.

When asked if a prospective Liberal Democrat council in Shropshire would cancel the North West Relief Road, the party leader said he was "proud" of North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan for her campaigning against the scheme.

With the local elections rapidly approaching in May, Mr Davey came to Shrewsbury to voice his concerns over the state of the River Severn, and accused Severn Trent Water of overseeing more than 1,000 sewage spills into the river last year.

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey having a paddle with MP Helen Morgan.

The Liberal Democrat Party is bidding to take control of Shropshire Council

"We are feeling really positive in Shropshire," he said. "I have been talking to North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan and she and her team have been knocking on doors and we are really grateful for the positive response that we have had.

"People like what Helen has been doing and like what our team has been doing. They have been very worried about how the Conservatives have been running Shropshire for many years now and taken people for granted, and don’t seem to be in touch with the issues.