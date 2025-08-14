Youth programme Gen22 delivers proven long-term outcomes

Three years on from the Games, the report—“A Generation of Young Changemakers”—finds that Gen22 has created meaningful, sustained outcomes for thousands of young people across the West Midlands. From increased employment and education outcomes to lasting improvements in confidence, wellbeing, and community engagement, the evidence points to a programme that has delivered far beyond its original ambition.

“We didn’t just want a youth programme that ended with the Games—we wanted a movement. This report shows that Gen22 is exactly that: a launchpad for future leaders, changemakers, and contributors to our region and beyond,” said Nicola Turner, CEO of United By 2022.

Key Findings from the Report:

Young people reported improved confidence and self-belief even years after the programme.

Many participants progressed into employment, education, or training within six months of completing Gen22.

Many participants have continued volunteering or launched their own initiatives in their communities.

Youth-led social action was not just a tool—it became a transformational experience with long-term value.

1,300 young people engaged during its initial phase, Gen22 provided real-life work experience, mentoring, and community project placements—specifically targeting those facing barriers to participation.

Crucially, the report highlights Gen22’s unique model of hyper-local delivery through trusted community partners, and its focus on youth voice and co-creation, as key to its success.

As cities and regions look to build meaningful legacies from major events, Gen22 now stands as a national case study in how to embed long-term positive change through youth investment.

Gen22 is a free, inclusive initiative that empowers young people aged 16–24 to develop practical skills, boost their employability, and gain hands-on experience through volunteering, social action, and community-based projects. Designed to break down barriers to opportunity, the programme connects young people with meaningful pathways into work, education, and civic participation.

United By 2022

As part of Gen22, a group of participants took part in the innovative Ideas Made Real initiative—a youth-led social action accelerator that supports young people to turn their ideas into tangible projects benefiting their communities. In 2022, 22 young changemakers aged 16–24 received funding, mentoring, and practical support to design and deliver grassroots solutions to local challenges, from mental health awareness to environmental action.

United By 2022’s report shares the stories of six individuals and six organisations that participated in the first cohort of Gen22 and Ideas Made Real in 2022 - and the impact that has been delivered since.

The success stories include:

Gen22: Groundwork West Midlands - Focused on environmental sustainability, the charity works with communities to build greener lives. 120 young people took part in social action assignments, with one individual later securing a place on an environment-based course in higher education, thanks to her time volunteering with the charity.

Gen22: Sport 4 Life UK - The charity provides mentoring, employability guidance, and sports sessions to young people not in education or employment (NEETs), using sport as a vehicle to help them reach their potential. 31 young people took part, with two members of the cohort later gaining employment as sports coaches for Sport 4 Life.

Kallianne’s Kickstarts Dance Youth Club - Kallianne used Ideas Made Real funding to launch a youth club to support young people’s mental health. The success of the club allowed Kallianne to access further funding, and it has now provided 280 free counselling sessions to young people, and 121 staff from local schools have been trained in suicide awareness.

Sammey’s ECAD West Midlands Cricket Team - Ideas Made Real funding helped Sammey to develop the England Cricket Association for the Deaf (ECAD) West Midlands team, which helps deaf and hard-of-hearing young people to experience the game. In 2024, the team received a Muslim Sports Award in recognition of their journey and the work they have done for the wider deaf community.

As the official custodian of the programmes, United By 2022 continues to deliver Gen22 and Ideas Made Real for young people across the West Midlands. Thanks to funding from both corporate sponsors and public bodies, the 2025 programmes have now launched!

To read the United By 2022 Impact Report in full, visit A-GENERATION-OF-YOUNG-CHANGEMAKERS-Gen22-Long-tem-Impact-Report.pdf

For more information about United By 2022, visit unitedby2022.com