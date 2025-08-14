The crash happened on the A49 at Upper Battlefield yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, August 13).

The casualties sustained injuries "not believed to be serious", according to West Midlands Ambulance Service, and were taken to hospital.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “At 4.13pm SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Shrewsbury.

“Three vehicles involved in the collision. Casualties left with ambulance service. Crews made vehicles safe.”

Four fire engines including the rescue tender were sent to the scene from Shrewsbury, Wellington and Wem. An operations officer was also in attendance.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: " We were called to reports of an RTC on the A49 near Upper Battlefield, Shrewsbury at 4.15pm and sent two ambulances to the scene. On arrival, crews found three cars had been involved in a collision. A man and a woman were both treated for injuries not believed to be serious and conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital."