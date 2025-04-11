'Ban bonuses for Severn Trent bosses' says Lib Dem leader in Shrewsbury who made stark claims over sewage spills

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

On his visit to the county town today (April 11) where he canoed along the River Severn, Mr Davey claimed the company recorded the equivalent of more than 1,000 days of sewage spills into the River Severn and its tributaries last year.

Moreover, he called for regulator Ofwat to be scrapped and replaced and for major improvements to the region's waterways.

The Lib Dem leader was joined by North Shropshire MP and local party candidates in a bid to drum up support ahead of the council elections in May.

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey enjoyed a paddle with MP Helen Morgan.

Mr Davey canoed along the River Severn next to The Boathouse and the Port Hill Suspension Bridge with residents and visitors to the county town watching on.

The Lib Dem leader labelled Severn Trent as "disgusting and outrageous", claiming that the longest spill into the River Severn last year lasted for the equivalent of 117 days and that The Severn is the sixth-worst affected river in the country for duration of sewage spills, with 21,458 hours of spills into the river in 2024.

The party leader also claimed that a spill into the Quinny Brook, that flows through the Shropshire Hills, lasted 217 days.

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey branded Severn Trent as 'scandalous'.

Mr Davey expressed his concerns over the situation in Shropshire and wants Ofwat scrapped to make way for a new regulator to clamp down on 'polluting water companies'.

And, he also criticised Severn Trent bosses who he claimed earned £4.9 million last year.